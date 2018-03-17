STABBING

Bronx woman charged for stabbing hotel employee in face with scissors

(Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire --
Police say a hotel guest in New Hampshire faces felony charges after stabbing a hotel employee in the face, neck and chest with a pair of scissors.

Portsmouth Police Lt. Mark Newport says police have arrested 32-year-old Bronx, N.Y. resident Jasmine Henderson on felony charges of attempted second degree murder, criminal threatening and second degree assault.

Police say Henderson stabbed a 58-year-old female hotel employee who was assisting her Friday at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel.

The employee received treatment at Portsmouth Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Henderson is located at Rockingham County Jail and faces a Monday arraignment. It was not immediately clear Saturday if Henderson has an attorney.

Police have said no argument preceded the stabbing and that it appeared to be a random attack.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingworker stabbedhotelNew Hampshire
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Man who said he buried Natalee Holloway dies after botched kidnapping
Trial begins for man charged with stabbing 2 kids, 1 fatally, in elevator
1 dead, 2 injured in Queens stabbing
Police: 2 people injured in Chuck E. Cheese's brawl
More stabbing
Top Stories
Masked man rapes 12-year-old in home
Livery cab driver shot 5 times, survives
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
Listen: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn't picked up
Police officers save man attempting to jump off bridge
Jets move up to No. 3 pick, ship No. 6, three second-rounders to Colts
AG: Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe fired
United experiences dog mishap on flight from Newark
Show More
What is UMBC? And other March Madness questions you may have
HISTORIC UPSET: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia
Horrifying video shows passengers flung from ski lift
Longtime Congresswoman from New York dies after fall
Memorial ceremony marks one year since EMT run over
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos