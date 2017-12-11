New York City police have recovered the gun belonging to an off-duty officer who they say was beaten and robbed by three men.The officer was attacked early Sunday inside a parking garage in The Bronx.Police say the officer was arguing with a group of men when they began beating him, then took off with his gun.Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. on Carter Avenue in the Mount Hope section.The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.A 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man both have been charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.Police continue to search for the third suspect.----------