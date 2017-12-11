Gun recovered after it was stolen from off-duty officer in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Police recovered the gun stolen from an off-duty officer.

Eyewitness News
MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) --
New York City police have recovered the gun belonging to an off-duty officer who they say was beaten and robbed by three men.

The officer was attacked early Sunday inside a parking garage in The Bronx.

Police say the officer was arguing with a group of men when they began beating him, then took off with his gun.

Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. on Carter Avenue in the Mount Hope section.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man both have been charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

Police continue to search for the third suspect.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberyassaultMount HopeBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Possible pipe bomb explodes below Port Authority Bus Terminal
Employee stabbed, suspect run over after bar brawl
Elderly man killed when fire burns through homes
Thief swipes jewelry out of employee's hands at LI mall
Woman says she was kicked off flight for breastfeeding
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 8-year-old girl
Candidates make final push in high-stakes Alabama Senate race
NJ Transit service resumes after freight train derailment
Show More
Search on for man who attacked women in Upper Manhattan
5 NYPD officers injured during parking dispute
Young runner helps struggling woman to marathon finish line
9-year-old boy struck by train while on subway platform
'Sopranos' strip club in New Jersey shut down
More News
Top Video
Elderly man killed when fire burns through homes
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Watch this before heading to your next party
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
More Video