PRINCETON, New Jersey --A gunman who took refuge in a Panera Bread restaurant near the campus of Princeton University is dead in an apparent police-involved shooting, authorities say.
The death will be investigated by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.
Police had been negotiating with the man earlier, in a standoff that began at around 10:30 Tuesday morning.
According to the school's website, police were called to the scene and surrounded the man inside the restaurant on Nassau Street across from Princeton's campus.
All the customers and staff were able to escape unharmed.
.@PrincetonPolice were called to the Panera restaurant on Nassau Street across from the #PrincetonU campus, and they have an armed man surrounded inside the building. https://t.co/8LSRzYjVxQ— Princeton University (@Princeton) March 20, 2018
The two campus buildings closest to the restaurant were evacuated, the university said.
It is not known if the gunman has any connection to the university.
According to the school's website, classes are not in session this week at Princeton because it is spring break.
Police have closed Nassau Street and are urging people to stay away.
