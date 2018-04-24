We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

Police say a loss prevention worker at a Dallas area Home Depot called police for help before a gunman opened fire on two officers and the employee.The Dallas Police Department gave an update Tuesday evening hours after the officers were critically wounded at the hardware store in the northeast part of the city.The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m.The Dallas Police Department tweeted about the shooting, giving the conditions of the officers. But it did not immediately provide other details.The department tweeted that a civilian, later identified as the loss prevention worker, was also shot. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.During a news conference at the hospital where the officers and worker are being treated, Dallas PD Chief Renee Hall identified a person of interest in the shooting as 29-year-old Armando Juarez. Police believe Juarez left in a white pickup truck.