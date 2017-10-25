Man critically wounded after gunman opens fire on Queens street

A man was shot and critically wounded on a Queens street

QUEENS (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who pulled out a gun and shot another man on a Queens street.

Surveillance video released by police shows the victim throwing some kind of liquid on the gunman moments before he starts shooting.

It happened Monday at about 9:30 p.m. on Kissena Boulevard.

The 46-year-old victim was hit once and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The gunman is described as a male black in his 30s; last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a red hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
New York airport employee dances his way into passengers' hearts
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
Police searching for woman who stole dog from front yard
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
Lord & Taylor sells landmark Fifth Avenue store
