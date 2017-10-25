Police are searching for the man who pulled out a gun and shot another man on a Queens street.Surveillance video released by police shows the victim throwing some kind of liquid on the gunman moments before he starts shooting.It happened Monday at about 9:30 p.m. on Kissena Boulevard.The 46-year-old victim was hit once and taken to the hospital in critical condition.The gunman is described as a male black in his 30s; last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a red hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).