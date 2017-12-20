Search on for gunman after two men shot on the street in Brooklyn

Police are searching for the gunman who shot two men in Brooklyn.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the gunman who shot two men on the street in Brooklyn.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday on Havermayer Street in Williamsburg.

A 19-year-old man was shot in his leg and back and a 20-year old man was shot in the shoulder.

Both are expected to survive.

Police say two suspects were spotted driving away from the scene in a white car.

