WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for the gunman who shot two men on the street in Brooklyn.
It happened just after midnight Wednesday on Havermayer Street in Williamsburg.
A 19-year-old man was shot in his leg and back and a 20-year old man was shot in the shoulder.
Both are expected to survive.
Police say two suspects were spotted driving away from the scene in a white car.
