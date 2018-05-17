Longtime Rockland gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing children under 13

By
PORT CHESTER, New York (WABC) --
Ramapo police have arrested a longtime Rockland County gymnastics coach on charges he sexually abused children under the age of 13.

Authorities believe 67-year-old Joseph Lewin, of Port Chester, abused at least five kids.

The alleged abuse took place between 2001 and 2014 at two gyms once owned by Lewin.

The investigation began after one victim came forward, and the investigation led investigators to believe Lewin abused at least four other youngsters.

"We're concerned there could be more victims," Dectective Lieutenant Michael Colbath said.

In addition to the facilities he owned, police say Lewin -- who has also gone by the name Joseph Lewandoski -- worked at several gyms and camps throughout Rockland.

Investigators are encouraging other, now possibly adult victims, to contact police.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex abuse against childrensex abusegymnasticsPort ChesterRocklandRamapo
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 dead, 45 injured in NJ school bus crash
PHOTOS: School bus crash in Mount Olive
School employee found with young woman, sex toys, drugs
Woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them
Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant goes viral
CT police officer stabbed in neck, woman in custody
Mother injured in horrific Park Slope crash loses baby
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Show More
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Kindergartner finds cocaine in classmate's backpack
Community mourns teacher, among 5 dead in storm
Still no ID turnstiles at NYC hospital 1 year after shooting
Trump draws rebuke for 'animal' remark at immigration talk
More News