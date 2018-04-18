HIV

Officials say hairdresser sentenced to life for deliberately infecting men with HIV

EMBED </>More Videos

A hairdresser who deliberately tried to infect 10 men with HIV is heading to prison. Daryll Rowe was handed a life sentence Wednesday in Brighton, England. (Sussex Police Department)

BRIGHTON, England --
Officials say a hairdresser who deliberately tried to infect 10 men with HIV is heading to prison. Daryll Rowe was handed a life sentence Wednesday in Brighton, England for his actions.


The 27-year-old man is the first person in the country to be convicted of knowingly setting out to spread the virus. Rowe met his partners on the online dating site Grindr.

STUDY: Drug made in Bay Area stops spread of HIV among gay men

Sussex police said he infected five men and sabotaged the condoms of another five. He would persuade his victims to have unprotected sex by telling them he was clean or negative for HIV, according to police.

RELATED: HIV-positive former high school coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 42 boys

During his initial interview, Rowe, denied having HIV and denied infecting others. But, police say evidence proved he had been diagnosed with the disease in April 2015.

Rowe was found guilty by a jury at Lewes Crown Court last November.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
HIVarrestu.s. & worldprisonjailinfectionsentencinggaycourtenglandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIV
HIV-positive coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 42 boys
God's Love We Deliver serves 20 millionth meal
Patient over possible hepatitis, HIV exposure: 'I'm just scared'
Patients of Westchester doctor urged to get tested for Hepatitis, HIV
More HIV
Top Stories
'Metal fatigue' eyed in Southwest incident that killed woman
Nanny found guilty of murder in fatal stabbings of 2 children
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
7 months after Maria, island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico
Police: Man who entered sisters' bedroom in Brooklyn charged with attempted rape
Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom
Professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dies at 82
Woman killed on Southwest jet was mom of 2 from New Mexico
Show More
Proposal for testing on type of engine in Southwest incident still not approved
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
Family of alleged shoplifter who died in supermarket altercation demands justice
Voting rights for NY parolees restored under order from Cuomo
Trapped couple rescued from fast-moving fire above NJ deli
More News