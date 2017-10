Gunfire during a Halloween party left one person wounded at an Edison, New Jersey hotel, sending costumed people scrambling for the exits.Witnesses said they heard three gunshots at Harolds New York Deli at the Woodbridge Avenue hotel just before 1 a.m.The condition of the wounded person was not immediately knownWitnesses reported the gunman fled with two other men in a 2001 Buick LeSabre.Police are continuing to look for the suspect.