HEALTH & FITNESS

11-year-old Illinois boy gets artificial heart as he waits for donor
EMBED </>More News Videos

Jaheim Whigham

By
CHICAGO --
Jaheim Whigham is an 11-year-old Aurora boy who made medical history when an artificial heart was implanted his is small chest.

"He is the world's youngest and smallest patient to undergo a successful implant of the 50cc SynCardia temporary total artificial heart. He is one of 40 implants in the world, so congratulations," said Dr. Carl backer, a cardiac surgeon at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

On Tuesday, Jaheim met with the media at Lurie and showed everyone how well he's doing.

"I feel great," he told reporters.

The SynCardia temporary total artificial heart was implanted in his young chest and will keep him alive until a real donor heart can be found.
Jaheim, who will get a real heart in three to six months, has been fighting to stay alive his whole life. There have been times of hope and times of despair, but it seems now that -- at last -- the good times are ahead.

He has had close calls before but this time the odds were in his favor.

Jaheim was born with a bad heart. At age seven, he had his first transplant. That went great until this past fall when it started to fail. That's when doctors had to put in this new artificial heart.

His parents were emotion on Tuesday as they spoke to reporters.

"It's an amazing thing to be here and have my kid be with me every single day and to know we have a fighting team for us is amazing," said his father Michael Whigham.

"It's hard for me, but when I look at Jaheim, it makes me smile and it brings me up and gives me motivation," said mother Lakim Whigham.
Related Topics:
healthsurgeryheart defects
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
LIVE AT 4:00 P.M. Operation 7: Save a Life web chat | Ask questions now!
Brooklyn Borough President Adams drops 30 pounds, no longer diabetic
Watch 'Operation 7: Save a Life' Saturday, Jan. 28th at 7pm
CBO: 18M would lose insurance under GOP Obamacare repeal
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
9-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl victims in attempted NJ lurings
Charges dropped against teen accused in slaying of Brooklyn rabbi
George H.W. Bush hospitalized for shortness of breath
Donald Trump to meet with Gov. Cuomo at Trump Tower
Cat found shot with arrow in NJ
Earthquake Strikes Italy, Tremors Felt in Rome
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen near Hofstra
Show More
Police looking for 2 men in Bronx mugging
More clemency coming after Obama shortens Manning's sentence
Obama to Hold Final Presidential Press Conference
2 children reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
More News
Top Video
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen near Hofstra
Donald Trump to meet with Gov. Cuomo at Trump Tower
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Englewood Hospital battling lead contaminated water
More Video