3 health and wellness events for a holistic weekend in NYC

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From free and affordable meditative healings to a boxing and brunch party, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Free healing session with Harriet's Apothecary





Join Harriet's Apothecary for a free healing session this Friday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Aiming to continue the healing legacy of community nurse and herbalist Harriet Tubman, Harriet's Apothecary is an intergenerational healing village run by a collective of Black women -- including cis women, queer and transgender healers, artists, magicians, activists and ancestors. This Friday's session will feature meditation and restorative yoga with instructor Bea Anderson.

When: Friday, June 29, 1-2 p.m.
Where: BRIC, 647 Fulton St., Brooklyn
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Deep meditation with The Sound Healing Symphony





Spend Saturday afternoon in a deep meditative state at Judson Memorial Church.

For this special, non-religious event, The Sound Healing Symphony is flying in from San Francisco to help individuals -- and the community -- find harmony by descending into their deepest state of clarity, soothe anxieties and connect with their hearts. The 1.5-hour session will feature a wide array of meditative musicians playing various instruments, including gongs, crystal singing bowls, Tibetan singing bowls, Native American flutes, didgeridoo, Celtic harp, monochord, vibraphone and more.

When: Saturday, June 30, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square S., Greenwich Village
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Punch and Brunch at Women's World of Boxing





Box and brunch with Glam World and fellow health-minded women this Sunday afternoon.

Women ages 12 and older are invited to Women's World of Boxing to learn introductory boxing techniques and nutritional basics with guest health coach Sami Burgos E. Then, the group will amble down to East Harlem Bottling Co. to mingle over brunch and unlimited mimosas or sangrias.

When: Saturday, June 29, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Women's World of Boxing, 2147 Second Ave., East Harlem
Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
