4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend

From a community fitness festival to a free outdoor yoga session, there's plenty to do when it comes to health and fitness activities coming up in New York City this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
NYRR NYC Running Club Fair
If you've been thinking about joining a local running club, now's the time to make a move. This Friday afternoon, the New York Road Runners are hosting the Running Club Fair at its headquarters. You'll connect with some of the city's best running clubs all in one place, find out how to become a member of their racing teams, make new running partners and more.
When: Friday, August 3, 4-8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sweat Fest NYC Harlem
Get hot and sweaty at the third annual Sweat Fest Harlem. The all-day family-friendly health, fitness and music festival, this Saturday, will offer everything from high-intensity boot camps and dance classes to holistic healing sessions and nutrition workshops -- plus free swag and raffle tickets.
When: Saturday, August 4, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Herbal medicine workshop and demo with Karen Rose of Sacred Vibes Healing
Always been curious about using natural medicines for common ailments? Then join Karen Rose, owner of Sacred Vibes Healing and the Sacred Vibes Apothecary in Brooklyn, at The Wykoff House Museum to learn all about apothecary remedies for summer maladies. In this hands-on workshop she'll show you how to treat cuts and scrapes, burns from sun and fire, bug bites, muscle aches, bleeding and bruises, as well as poison ivy and poison oak rashes.
When: Saturday, August 4, 12-2 p.m.
Where: The Wyckoff House Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn
Price: Free to attend, $5 for materials
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Free outdoor yoga session with Lululemon Williamsburg and Laughing Lotus
Stretch it out this Sunday morning at a free "hot" yoga session. Hosted by Lululemon Williamsburg and instructor Amanda Gloria Valdes of Laughing Lotus, the complimentary flow will take place in a not-so-common venue: the sunny backyard patio of the luxurious laundromat Celsious.
With only 15 spots available, be sure to reserve yours before they're gone.
When: Sunday, August 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets