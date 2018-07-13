HEALTH & FITNESS

5-year-old boy writes own obituary before dying of pediatric cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

5-year-old boy writes his own obituary before dying of pediatric cancer (KTRK)

Family members are mourning the death of a 5-year-old boy who lost his battle with pediatric cancer, but before he passed away and with the help of his parents, Garrett Matthias prepared his own obituary.

He wanted to tell the world just what kind of a kid he was. He was diagnosed with cancer nine months ago and died last Friday.

"What really bothered me was he always asked, 'Why am I always sick?'" mom Emilie Matthias said.

Those were words that broke Ryan and Emilie Matthias' heart for nearly a year.

"We never necessarily talked about his funeral, so we never had the conversation with him that he was going to die," Emilie told WPLG. "But we had a lot of conversations around it."

Garrett, a superhero fan and a lover of thrash metal music, was perhaps better known as Great Garrett Underpants. He was not a typical kid, and his obituary is reflection of that.

"When I read it, I was thinking 'Wow, sounds like Garrett just yapping at me,'" Ryan said.

Garrett detailed all the things he loved and all that he didn't. He hated pants and needles and the illness.

Garrett made also some final requests:

"No funeral, because those are sad," he wrote.
Instead he wants a party with five bounce houses, one for each year he lived, a visit from Batman, and his favorite treat -- snow cones.

The most unique request was a symbolic burial ceremony.

"I want to be burned (like when Thor's Mommy died) and made into a tree so I can live in it when I'm a gorilla," Garrett told his parents.

Garrett's celebration of life will take place Saturday.

"We've cried oceans of tears in the last nine months, and I think this is one of the things that we can do to make his day," Emilie said.

The symbolic burial and his request for fireworks will happen at sunset.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfamilycancerchild deathu.s. & worldobituary
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
What is dermaplaning?
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News