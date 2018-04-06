HEALTH & FITNESS

Achoo! Why your allergy symptoms are about to get worse

Andrea Berry
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Sneezing. Runny nose. Watery eyes.

Get out your tissues, ladies and gentlemen. Allergy season is back - with a vengeance. And you can blame the long, wet winter.

It left pollens dormant, according to Dr. Punita Ponda, an allergist at Cohen Children's Medical Center in Great Neck, NY. When the rain arrives, pollens flourish, she said.

"My prediction would be that we're going to have a strong pollen season, but it may be short," Dr. Ponda said.

If you're an allergy sufferer, Dr. Ponda says there are some things you can do to bring you some relief:

Beware of morning pollen

"Pollens are very high first thing in the morning, between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.," Dr. Ponda said. "So if you limit outdoor activities at that time, you get the best bang for your buck."

Keeping your windows closed in the morning can also help protect you from pollen.
Shower at night

During the day, pollen can accumulate on your skin, hair and clothes. Nighttime showers will make sure that pollen doesn't follow you to bed.

Try over-the-counter remedies

Dr. Ponda says medicines like Claritin, Allegra and Zyrtec are worth a try.

Speak to your doctor

It's important to be open and candid, Dr. Ponda said. Your doctor can help you get your allergies under control.

