7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

Assemblyman clarifies his role in talks about moving LI school over landfill concerns

By
BROOKHAVEN, Long Island (WABC) --
State Assemblyman Dean Murray cleared up confusion Thursday about his involvement in talks exploring the possibility of relocating Frank P. Long Intermediate School in Bellport last year in response to ongoing concerns that the nearby Brookhaven Landfill could be sickening students and teachers.

"I want to clarify that no money was offered and no money was turned down," Murray said.

The confusion began when parents learned Murray had made calls to the New York State Department of Health and the New York State Education Department last year when he learned the South Country School District was considering the possibility of closing Frank P. Long.

"I wanted to be proactive to see if that state could offer funds to lessen the impact on taxpayers," Murray said.

Murray said he made the South Country School District Board of Education aware he had received informal confirmation that the state would be able to offset taxpayer costs to relocate the students and staff at Frank P. Long to a school in Sachem that had been closed for budgetary reasons should the BOE choose to do so.

However, Murray said talks never progressed because test results obtained by the South Country School District led the Board of Education to determine closing the school was not necessary.

Murray's involvement came up in a recent board of education meeting in which parents expressed frustration that the BOE had not decided to move the school.

Ongoing testing of air quality at the school has detected low-level pollutants but nothing the state Department of Health said would warrant closing the school.

"Extensive environmental testing data does not indicate a need to close the school," said a DOH spokesperson.

Chemical toxicologist Harold Zeliger told 7 On Your Side Investigates his analysis of state testing led him to believe a combination of low-level chemicals could be making people sick.

The Department of Health declined review of that hypothesis but did promise to examine the number of teachers at the school contracting cancers.

As of early February, 35 teachers had contracted cancer and 14 had died in roughly 20 years.

"I think it's important that we get some real answers about what's going on," Murray said. "I hope they come back and say everything is fine."

The Department of Health is currently reviewing incidents of cancer among teachers at the school. A spokesperson said early results from that study could be available in one to two months.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has also promised additional air quality testing to begin in spring, likely by April, according to a department spokesperson.

In late February 2018, Enviroscience Consultants, Inc. also performed indoor and outdoor air testing on behalf of the South Country School District.

President of Enviroscience Consultants, Inc. Glenn Neuschwender summarized the findings in a February 28 letter to the South Country School District business manager.

Neuschwender explained the company took 14 air samples from various locations at the school.

"The results from the air investigation showed that levels of select VOCs were detected in the samples." He added that "there were no volatile organic compounds detected above the guideline values."

Finally, the New York State Pollution Prevention Institute is beginning a pilot program at the school.

Some misunderstanding has arisen about the nature of that pilot.

Thursday, the Institute's director, Chuck Ruffing, clarified his organization's study is not connected to ongoing concerns about air quality like some had thought.

The Institute's pilot program which will run several weeks during April and May will work with the school to reduce cafeteria waste, increase recycling and introduce less hazardous cleaning products.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED?

Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW.

You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly:

Jim Hoffer:
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc
Twitter: @NYCinvestigates

Danielle Leigh
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com
Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist
Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
health7 on your side investigationlandfilltoxic wasteBrookhavenSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
7 On Your Side: Could your online review get you sued?
Harnesses likely kept passengers from escaping helicopter crash, experts say
Thousands of NYC fire escapes rust away without inspection
More 7 on your side investigation
HEALTH & FITNESS
Traveler infected with measles visited Newark Airport
Program has barbers taking clients' blood pressure
Family files lawsuit over lost embryos at Ohio hospital
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida university; Several dead
Witness saw bridge 'collapse in front of me,' falling on cars waiting for the light
Mother arrested after jumping into fight involving her daughter
Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa are getting divorced
Man who said he buried Natalee Holloway dies after botched kidnapping
Boy uses birthday money to send animal food to PR
Baby Jesus stolen in 1930s returned to church
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
Show More
Families, PBA outraged over parole for cop killer Herman Bell
Neurologist who admitted groping patients faces new charges in NJ
Police seize 200 pounds of pot in Queens drug bust
Con Ed to reimburse customers for food and medicine spoilage during outages
United making changes after high-profile dog mishaps
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos