PHILLIPSBURG, New Jersey (WABC) --At least six people have been infected with E. coli in Northern New Jersey.
The Department of Health says the outbreak happened in Somerset, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Warren Counties.
They're conducting interviews with victims about their diets to try to pinpoint where the outbreak came from.
The Warren County health commissioner has reportedly identified a Panera Bread restaurant in Phillipsburg, as the possible source.
For more information on E. coli please visit: http://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ecoli.shtml