HEALTH & FITNESS

Belmont Park worker likely died of bacterial sepsis, not rare rodent-borne virus, New York State Department of Health reports

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has more on the death of a Belmont Park worker.

Eyewitness News
ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) --
Test results show that a worker at Belmont Park likely died of bacterial sepsis and not a rare rodent-borne virus (hantavirus,) the New York State Health Department reports.

After clinical specimens were sent to the federal Center for Disease Control and prevention, the results returned a negative result for hantavirus. Results showed that the probable cause of death was bacterial sepsis.

Bacterial sepsis is a condition in which the infectious agent, a bacteria known as Klebsiella, is spread throughout the body. Bacteria sepsis is life-threatening if the immune system is overwhelmed.

The Belmont worker, who has not yet been identified, was found unconscious on June 1st outside the housing unit in the Belmont backstretch where they lived.

The worker was transported to the hospital and died on June 6th.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthbelmont parkvirusElmontNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
What is dermaplaning?
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News