On Saturday, October 28, WABC-TV will air a special entitled "Breast Cancer: Encouraging New Options" at 7:30 p.m., EDT (also to be re-run Sun. 10/29th at 5:30 a.m.).
Hosted by Eyewitness News Anchor, Diana Williams, the special offers information on encouraging new options that are helping to fight the disease. This year marks WABC's twenty third year of working with the American Cancer Society.
Inspite of conflicting guidelines on when to start getting your mammograms, recent research establishes the value of annual Mammographies starting at age 40, with clear statistics that demonstrate the reduction in mortality this can produce.
A survivor who was diagnosed at age 43 with her first Mammogram, holds herself up as an inspiring example to others. A new Genetics study gives us a heads up on the link between ethnicity and the worst form of breast cancer, triple negative breast cancer. It is a fair warning especially for young black and Latina women with suggestions on how surveillance and vigilance are important.
The special features a recently diagnosed woman who is 40 and was urged to have a Mammogram only because she was about to undergo IVF or In Vitro Fertilization. An irony, given that saved this young mothers life.
Yet another young 33-year-old with children found her own lump & was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. Her case is striking as it highlights the benefits of having a Nurse Navigator.
The importance of mammography, sonography & MRI's cannot be understated in the quest to find cancers early enough that they be treatable.
We feature a woman with advanced Stage two cancer who is participating in a promising clinical trial on Vaccines and this highlights the progress in Immunotherapy with targeted treatments for survivors. One woman who has become a mascot for the American Cancer Society is truly heroic in her fight against cancer which has taken her through surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation, with a freak side-effect that led to her becoming legally blind. She is truly inspiring and a beacon of hope.
Experts featured include doctors and researchers from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center, Weill Cornell Medicine, Atlantic Health System at Overlook Medical Center, Dubin Breast Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Murray Hill Radiology and the American Cancer Society.
This annual special is part of WABC-TV's continuing commitment to the American Cancer Society's Making Strides against Breast Cancer campaign. This is WABC TV's 23rd year as media sponsors of the walks, and we strongly urge our viewers to support the American Cancer Society in making a difference.
Previous Specials in the series have won seven Emmy Awards & three National Gracie Allen Awards. Information on resources can be found at ABC7NY.com/BreastCancer.
Resources featured on our special:
Breast Cancer: Encouraging New Options" webpage info
American Cancer Society
Cancer.org
800-227-2345
Blind Motherhood
BlindMotherhood.com
NewYork-Presbyterian
nyp.org/cancer
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia Breast Center
Breast Oncology: 212-305-5098
Breast Surgery: 212-305-9676
Roshni Rao, MD
Chief of Breast Surgery
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia Univ. Med. Center
https://www.columbiadoctors.org/roshni-rao-md
NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Breast Center
Breast Imaging: 212-746-6000
Breast Center: 646-962-9888
Elizabeth Arleo, MD
Radiologist, NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine
https://weillcornell.org/earleo
Dubin Breast Center, The Mount Sinai Hospital
MountSinai.org
855-TO-DUBIN (863-8246)
212-241-3300
Overlook Medical Center, NJ
AtlanticHealth.org/Overlook
800-247-9580
Atlantic Medical Group, NJ
AtlanticMedicalGroupNJ.org
Murray Hill Radiology
MurrayHillRadiology.com
212-686-4440
People Living with Cancer
Patient Info., American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
plwc.org
SHARE
ShareCancerSupport.org
844-ASK-SHARE (275-7427)
212-382-2111
Related Topics:
healthmaking stridesbreast cancer
healthmaking stridesbreast cancer