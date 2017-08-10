HEALTH & FITNESS

Cancer patient surprised with parade en route to last chemo

When Amy Kleiner was getting picked up to go to her last chemotherapy session, she was surprised with a parade of loved ones. (WKRC)

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio --
Amy Kleiner's last chemotherapy session called for a celebration, so her friends and neighbors thought of the perfect way to show her how overjoyed they were for her: a surprise parade.

"I have never been so blown away in all of my life," Kleiner told ABC News. "I was just in shock. I was so surprised and I was so happy. It was the last one, and I just felt loved."

Kleiner's husband, Doug, had taken her to every chemotherapy session since March. For the last one, Doug had a work function, so her friend, Tera Kiser, offered to take her.

But since it was such a monumental day, Kiser didn't stop there. She coordinated with friends, neighbors and Kleiner's family to make her day special.

"She's so selfless and so sweet. I just wanted to make it a big deal for her," Kiser said. "More than anything else, I wanted her to know, 'You've done it, this day is here and now we're going to put this part of our day behind us and move forward. Let's just go and get this last one treatment and get you feeling better.'"

When Kleiner opened her garage door to greet Kiser, she saw that her neighborhood on the outskirts of Cincinnati was filled with supporters holding signs and balloons, all cheering for her. Kleiner said she took the time to hug each and every one of them before climbing into Kiser's van, which was decorated for the occasion.

"It was definitely something I'll never forget," she said.

Kiser said she really wanted to do something for Kleiner because she has had such an incredible attitude throughout her treatment.

"I've complained more with just a cold," she said. "Any time someone you love gets diagnosed with something, but especially cancer, you feel so afraid for them. But you see the way she fought through it and said, 'No, I'm going to get through this and be ok,' I'm just blessed by her. That's the truth."

Read more about this story from WKRC.
