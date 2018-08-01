HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC warns sexually active people not to wash or reuse condoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants to remind those who are sexually active to not wash or reuse condoms. (WTVD)

WASHINGTON --
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants to remind those who are sexually active to not wash or reuse condoms.

Yes, apparently, that's a thing people do.

It's widely known that condoms are used to help protect against sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies - if they're used properly.

However, after reports that people were misusing condoms by washing and reusing them, the CDC wanted to remind the public that condoms are a one and done kind of thing.

"We say it because people do it," the CDC tweeted. "Don't wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act."

But in case you were wondering, why can't you wash them?

Dr. Elizabeth Torrone, an epidemiologist at the CDC's Division of STD Prevention, told BuzzFeed that by using a condom more than once, it diminishes the protective effect of condoms and can cause breakage, slippage or leakage.

"Soap and water won't kill all of the tiny microorganisms on or inside the condom, and it can only make the latex more prone to tear," she said.

By reusing them, people are putting their partners at a greater risk of infections.

For more information about condom effectiveness or about sexually transmitted diseases, visit the CDC's website.

