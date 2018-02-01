A judge is expected to rule soon on whether coffee sold in California should come with a cancer warning.A nonprofit group is suing several companies that sell coffee, including Starbucks, coffee distributors and retailers.It says coffee companies violated state law requiring them to warn consumers about a chemical in the roasting process that may cause cancer.Attorneys for about 90 companies acknowledge the chemical is present but say it's at harmless levels and is outweighed by the benefits of drinking coffee.----------