Connecticut reports 20 more flu deaths

Connecticut health officials say 20 more people including a second child have died from the flu in the state, bringing the total to 97 for the season.The Department of Public Health on Thursday released figures from the week that ended Feb. 17. Officials say this is the deadliest flu season since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.Dr. Raul Pino, the state's public health commissioner, says about 1,950 people have been hospitalized with confirmed flu cases. He says it's still not too late to get a flu shot.Seventy-eight of the people who died were over the age of 65. Two children died - 6-year-old Emma Splan, of Norwalk, last weekend and 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi, of New Canaan, on Jan. 14.----------