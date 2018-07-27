HEALTH & FITNESS

Consumer Reports: Keeping your kids critter-free at summer camp

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports: Keeping your kids critter-free at summer camp - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

Summer is the perfect time for kids to enjoy the great outdoors.

Unfortunately, camps can be crawling with critters -- some are just annoying, others may be hazardous to their health.

Luckily, Consumer Reports says there are steps you can take to help ward off unwanted insects and parasites and keep your campers happy and healthy.

We'll start with mosquitoes. More than just an itchy annoyance, these bloodsuckers carry a number of diseases. Among the most common is West Nile Virus.

"Thousands of cases are reported to the CDC every year," said health editor Catherine Roberts.

Ticks can also carry a number of diseases like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease.

"So insect repellent is going to be key," Roberts said.

For best protection against both mosquitoes and ticks, Consumer Reports suggests looking for products that contain 15 to 30 percent DEET, which the CDC says is safe for use on children over 2 months old. Even so, children should not handle insect repellent themselves.

"Counselors should be applying insect repellent to kids," Roberts said.

Ticks are a particular danger in grassy or wooded areas. If your camper will be hiking or spending time in tall grass, best to keep them well-covered.

"Long pants, socks, closed-toed shoes. Long sleeves are good. And go ahead and tuck their pants into their socks," Roberts said.

As for natural repellents, Consumer Reports testing found they generally offer very little protection.

Another creepy crawly is lice -- which mostly spread through head-to-head contact.

"It's just 3, 4 seconds for a bug to spread from one person to the next," said lice expert Anna Albano Krosche.

Making matters worse, a majority of lice are now resistant to many over-the-counter lice treatments, which means you'll need to comb them out. Krosche says preferably with a metal comb.

"The tines of the teeth are very close together and it really, really helps to remove the nits and the bugs. A plastic comb, not so much," she said.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcampingcampchildreninsectticksmosquitobugsliceconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
What is dermaplaning?
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News