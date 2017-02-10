TRANSPLANT

Couple's blood type matches for lifesaving kidney transplant

Matt and Britney Stewart hold hands after lifesaving kidney transplant Thursday, February, 9, 2017. (KGO-TV )

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
A couple from Nashville, Tennessee, discovered that they are the perfect match for a lifesaving kidney transplant surgery.

Matt and Britney Steward found out last September that Britney's kidney disorder went from bad to worse.

She was added to the state's transplant list, and the search for a donor began.

Her husband Matt also jumped into action, being the first to offer his own kidney to his wife.

After testing, doctors found out that despite Britney's rare blood type, A-B, Matt was a perfect match.

"I pretty much put myself on the top of the list, said you know what let's go ahead and knock myself out of the way. I tell everybody, I've already given her my heart and my money. Might as well give her my kidney, too," said Stewart.
Related Topics:
healthtransplantblood testu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRANSPLANT
NJ nanny donates portion of liver to save 16-month-old's life
Baby on liver transplant list only waits 40 minutes
Bone marrow recipient meets donor in emotional moment
5-month-old boy gets life-saving liver transplant
More transplant
HEALTH & FITNESS
Montel Williams debuting own brand of medical marijuana
SPONSORED: The story of Pearle Vision: Genuine Eye Care From Your Neighborhood Doctor
5-year-old who was police chief for a day in Ossining now cancer-free
CDC: 4 children died from the flu in NYC last month
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 injured, 1 seriously in Bronx house fire
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in Stamford dies at 51
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
Rosie O'Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Amtrak train stuck for hours without heat, power
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Show More
Woman gives birth in McDonald's bathroom
Tractor-trailer flips on Van Wyck in Queens
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for man
Day care worker allegedly broke baby's arms
Fight on Pres. Trump's travel ban on hold; appeals court sides with states
More News
Photos
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos