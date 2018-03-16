BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE

Putting the trend to the test: Are cryofacials key to better skin?

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7NY producer Johanna Trupp puts the cryofacial trend to the test.

Johanna C. Trupp
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It's the facial promised to close up your pores and increase blood flow, among other benefits -- if you can handle constant freezing cold air on your face.

I tried out the cryofacial at HigherDOSE in New York City. The treatment puts you in the not-so-hot seat for 10 minutes of liquid nitrogen in your face.

RELATED: Should you be brushing with charcoal toothpaste?

It can be an add-on feature after the infrared body wrap ($30-$35), or a standalone treatment ($55).

Think you want to try it? Check out the video above -- the results may surprise you!

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthoriginalsbeauty & lifestyleskin careNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE
What in the world is an infrared body wrap?
Should you try microneedling?
CVS to stop using altered images in ads by 2020
Deck the...brows? Festive eyebrows take over Instagram
More beauty & lifestyle
HEALTH & FITNESS
Assemblyman clarifies role in talks about moving school over landfill concerns
Traveler infected with measles visited Newark Airport
Program has barbers taking clients' blood pressure
Family files lawsuit over lost embryos at Ohio hospital
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing PA teen
Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa headed for divorce
Jury finds 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run
Portal Bridge issues cause NJ Transit delays
Man who said he buried Natalee Holloway dies after botched kidnapping
Mother arrested after jumping into fight involving her daughter
Teachers strike in Jersey City after no deal on contract
Show More
NYPD arrests man accused of punching woman in face
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
Witness saw bridge 'collapse in front of me,' falling on cars waiting for the light
Controversy over plan to house homeless at Queens hotel
Baby Jesus stolen in 1930s returned to church
More News
Top Video
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video