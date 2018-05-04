HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors remove 132-pound tumor from woman's abdomen in Connecticut

DANBURY, Connecticut --
Doctors at a Connecticut hospital say they removed a 132-pound tumor from a woman's abdomen, and she is expected to recover fully.

The ovarian tumor was diagnosed after the 38-year-old woman reported rapid weight gain of about 10 pounds per week over a two-month period.

The doctors at Danbury Hospital announced Thursday that the five-hour surgery was completed successfully after extensive planning by a team of 25 clinical specialists.

The tumor was benign, but because it was sitting on a major blood vessel doctors say they were concerned about the patient's heart. The patient was also malnourished because the tumor was sitting on her digestive tract.

Pathologists have been conducting genetic tests on the tumor to learn why it grew so quickly.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthsurgerytumorDanburyFairfield County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
NYC mayor proposes opening supervised injection sites
Eagles fan gets life-saving kidney from Patriots fan
What in the world is an infrared body wrap?
NYC mayor backs plan to open Overdose Prevention Centers
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Exclusive: Recipient of hate-filled LIRR rant speaks out
Young mom fatally shot while driving - likely at random
'Iron Chef' announces bankruptcy, sale of restaurant empire
United passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk
Man hit with stun gun after attempting sex with car
Young mother sues after alleged rape by jailer
Missing NJ mom, 5-year-old daughter found safe in Virginia
Iowa governor to sign 6-week 'heartbeat bill' abortion ban
Show More
Bottle fight in subway in Greenwich Village
Mother speaks out after baby allegedly abandoned by ex
Trump's new Stormy Daniels story stuns many in West Wing
Volcanic 'curtain of fire' sends 1,500 fleeing Hawaii homes
WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at NRA convention
More News