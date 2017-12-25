Doctors warn flu season could peak due to travel, parties

Doctors are warning flu season could peak next week.The CDC is warning of widespread influenza across nearly two dozen states.With the holidays in full swing, and families traveling and getting together, that is expected to get worse.Doctors say the virus can spread in the air three to six feet away from the person who is infected.And it's not just through sneezing and coughing, but even talking and breathing can spread the flu.So it's important to take preventative measures.Doctors say even though the flu vaccine is only 10- percent effective, it can make the symptoms milder if you do get sick.