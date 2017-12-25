HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors warn flu season could peak due to travel, parties

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Marci Gonzalez has the latest on flu season.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Doctors are warning flu season could peak next week.

The CDC is warning of widespread influenza across nearly two dozen states.

With the holidays in full swing, and families traveling and getting together, that is expected to get worse.

Doctors say the virus can spread in the air three to six feet away from the person who is infected.

And it's not just through sneezing and coughing, but even talking and breathing can spread the flu.

So it's important to take preventative measures.

Doctors say even though the flu vaccine is only 10- percent effective, it can make the symptoms milder if you do get sick.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluhealthmedicalflu season
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Claire's pulls children's makeup over asbestos concerns
Investigation after elderly man critically hurt in nursing home fall
NYC officials: Funding cuts may reverse teen pregnancy drop
Medical Marvels: Delicate spinal surgery preserves woman's ability to walk, work, and raise family
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Dozens forced out of homes on Christmas after fire
Elderly couple says 60 lbs of pot were for Christmas gifts
Officer killed after drunk driver slams into patrol car
'Sound of Music' actress dies at 68
Dog stolen from adoption center on Christmas Eve
Woman struck by gunfire while driving in car
Security tight around NYC on Christmas Day
Man killed in Midtown high-rise apartment building fire
Show More
Daughter of Eric Garner in coma after suffering heart attack
'Real Housewives of New York City' star apologizes after arrest
Toy giveaway and lunch in Harlem for those in need
Woman fatally struck by car while on way to Christmas Mass
AccuWeather: Christmas turns from white to windy
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Man killed in Midtown high-rise apartment building fire
Vigil for man killed in shooting outside Times Square bar
Woman fatally struck by car ID'd, 7-year-old daughter critical
More Video