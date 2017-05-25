ZIKA VIRUS

More than 2 dozen babies born in NYC with Zika-like birth defects

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
More than two dozen babies have been born in New York City with Zika-like birth defects or tested positive with the virus, health officials said Thursday.

The count stands at 32 babies with such symptoms, and 16 having neurological disorders as a result of the virus.

These statistics put NYC on the map for having a significant number of cases. Half of all infants in the U.S. born with defects related to the Zika virus were born to women in NYC.

All of the infections were from mothers who traveled to areas where Zika is epidemic, and 11 of the cases were transmitted sexually by a partner who traveled to those areas.

As of this week, 1,067 New Yorkers tested positive for Zika virus disease, including 402 pregnant women, and all of the cases were associated with travel.

Health officials are urging any pregnant women or those planning to get pregnant, to avoid travel to Zika-active countries -- many of which are in the Caribbean or South America.
Related Topics:
healthzika virusbirthtravelNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ZIKA VIRUS
U.S. health officials on edge after yellow fever outbreak in Brazil
CDC chief: 'Essentially out of money' to fight Zika virus
Spraying targets mosquitoes in Florida; Congress blocks funding
Government taking steps to protect blood supply from Zika contamination
More zika virus
HEALTH & FITNESS
Teen battling illness wants 100,000 birthday cards
Opioid-free painkiller could help America's drug abuse crisis
Nurse from NJ helps save passenger mid-flight
Man dies after contracting botulism from gas station nachos
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3 officers at prison in NYC accused of sexually assaulting inmates
Officials: Student brought gun to Brooklyn high school
Boy struck on head by flying bat at Yankees game
Family: Student commits suicide after being called to dean's office
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse
NTSB: Jet made late approach maneuver before crash near Teterboro
Lawyer accused of deportation threat to silence rape victim
Show More
Police find man's body and coffin believed to contain mom
Teen arrested after 4 stabbed outside Hell's Kitchen school
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Official
MUGSHOTS: 31 arrested in major heroin ring bust in NJ
Police: Man assaulted cab driver, said he doesn't pay non-Americans
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: A look inside President Theodore Roosevelt's "Summer White House" on Long Island
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
More Photos