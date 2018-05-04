HEALTH & FITNESS

Eagles fan receives life-saving kidney donation from Patriots fan

Patriots fan donates kidney to Eagles fan

Philadelphia and Boston are both passionate sports cities, and the rivalry is heated after the Eagles Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

But two fans have set that aside for a life-saving transplant operation.

Patricia Pizzimenti, a lifelong Eagles fan, needed a kidney transplant. Through an organ exchange, she received a kidney from a stranger named John Houlihan, who happens to be a huge Patriots fan.

The donor and recipient recently met and Patricia gave him a huge hug - and a T-shirt saying, "Can you believe I gave my kidney to an Eagles fan?"

"Well apparently my sense of humor was transferred in my kidney," Houlihan said. "Patricia decided to remind me that the Patriots lost the Super Bowl."

