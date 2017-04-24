Exercise may boost brain power in adults over 50, study says

According to the British Journal of Sports Medicine, regular exercise may boost brain power in adults over age 50.The study shows 45 to 60 minutes of moderate to high-intensity cardio, weight lifting, or a combination of the two per week were linked to improved memory, alertness, and ability to focus on goals.Doctors say that held true even among people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which means those who have problems with brain function have an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's.