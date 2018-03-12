HEALTH & FITNESS

Family files lawsuit over lost and damaged embryos at Ohio hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

An Ohio family has filed a class action lawsuit against the hospital where officials estimate about 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged by a storage tank malfunctio

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
An Ohio family has filed a class action lawsuit against the hospital where officials estimate about 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged by a storage tank malfunction.

Amber and Elliott Ash, of Bay Village, say they had two embryos stored at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center's suburban fertility clinic after Elliott's cancer diagnosis in 2003. The couple has a 2-year-old son conceived through in-vitro fertilization, and hoped to bring him a genetic sibling.

The couple says their embryos are now no longer viable.

The hospital issued an apology after the unexplained malfunction caused temperatures inside the storage tank to rise. UH officials say the lawsuit will not affect an ongoing independent review into the malfunction.

The Ash family is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfertilitymedicalOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
11-year-old battling cystic fibrosis wants cards for her birthday
Medical Marvels: Doctors manage a recovery from sepsis organ failure
LI doctors perform 1st robotic mastectomy, breast reconstruction in US
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
5 killed in East River helicopter crash, pilot ID'd
Fatal helicopter crash is third involving company in past 11 years
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn
VIDEO: Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs
Map shows exact path helicopter took over East River
At least 38 killed after passenger jet catches fire after landing
Show More
Gov. Cuomo to visit NYCHA complex
Jury selection begins in Mangano corruption trial
President backs off push for raising assault rifle purchase age
Man hit, killed by car hours after being freed from jail
Police investigate killing of college student from Long Island
More News
Top Video
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC
5 dead, surviving pilot ID'd after helicopter crash into East River
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video