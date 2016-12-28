NEW YORK (WABC) --Influenza is prevalent this year in New York State, health officials said Wednesday, and health care workers who are not vaccinated against the illness must now wear surgical or procedure masks in areas where patients are typically present.
Flu activity in the State is now considered to be widespread, with laboratory-confirmed cases in 39 counties and all boroughs of New York City, according to statistics released by the state health department.
"Now that flu is officially prevalent in New York, we need to step up our defenses against this potentially life threatening illness," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Zucker said. "Getting a flu vaccine is still the best way to stay healthy during flu season. I encourage all New Yorkers, but especially health care workers, to get a vaccine if they have not done so yet."
Preventing health care personnel from contracting influenza and transmitting it to patients is a serious patient safety issue, Zucker added. Because health care workers are at increased risk of acquiring influenza from their contact with sick patients, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly recommends that health care workers be vaccinated for influenza.
So far this season in New York, 658 flu-related hospitalizations have been reported, and there have been no reports of pediatric deaths from flu.
Over the last three seasons, there have been 17 pediatric flu deaths in total in New York and an average of 9,800 flu-related hospitalizations each season.
The health department says flu season occurs primarily from October through May, often peaking in February. It is not too late to get vaccinated, and there are ample amounts of the vaccine available. This year's flu shot covers the most common circulating strains of the flu. But the nasal spray is not recommended this year.
For additional information about influenza, including how it is monitored in New York State, visit the Department of Health web page at: http://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/influenza/seasonal/.