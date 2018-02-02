Flu season worsens

It looks like Groundhog Day for the nation's flu report, too: It's gotten worse, and there are weeks of suffering ahead.The government's latest report out Friday shows the flu season continued to intensify last week.One of every 14 visits to doctors and clinics were for symptoms of the flu. That's the highest level since the swine flu pandemic in 2009.1) This week, 7.1% of all outpatient visits were due to influenza-like illness (ILI), making this the third worst level of ILI activity seen in any flu season over the past 15 years2) As of this season, officials say, the overall hospitalization rate for the flu are the highest they have ever seen - even higher than 2014-15, which was the previous high season in this regard.3) We are still very much in an epidemic, and this week saw the percentage of deaths attributable to pneumonia and influenza rise to 9.7%. Last week this figure was 9.1%.4) There are 16 additional pediatric flu deaths that have been added for this season, bringing the total so far for this season to 53.5) New York City, the District of Columbia, and 42 states experienced high activity.Experts had thought this season might be bad, but its intensity has surprised most everyone. The flu usually peaks in February.So far, deaths from the flu and flu-related pneumonia, however, have lagged a little behind some recent bad seasons. There are as many as 56,000 deaths connected to the flu during a bad year.CDC officials also said illnesses seem to be easing a bit on the West Coast. Oregon joined Hawaii last week as the only states where flu wasn't widespread. The flu usually peaks in February.The flu report covers the week ending Jan. 27.In the U.S., annual flu shots are recommended for everyone age 6 months or older. This season's vaccine targets the strains that are making Americans sick, including the key H3N2 virus. How well it worked in the U.S. won't be known until later this month. A preliminary report on the same flu shot from Canada showed protection against that nasty bug has been pretty bad at just 17 percent.Canada's flu season so far has been milder with more of a mix of strains. But CDC officials said effectiveness figures in the U.S. may end up in the same range.----------