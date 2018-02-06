FLU

NYC officials stress importance of vaccinations after 2 kids die from the flu

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the most recent death of an 8-year-old girl caused by the flu.

Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
The New York City Department of Health is speaking out after two children died from the flu.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said many people are still not getting vaccinated, putting themselves, their children and others at risk.

"This particular virus that we're seeing this year, the H3 and 2 virus, is a wily virus," said Bassett at a news conference Tuesday.

So far 6.5 percent of all clinic and ER visits this season have been flu-related.

"We lose more people to influenza and pneumonia every year than any other infection," said Bassett. "in 2015, the most recent year for which we have data available, 2,094 New Yorkers died of influenza and pneumonia."

Most of those deaths are among people 65 and older, but two children have now died, one of them an 8-year-old girl from Queens.

"It's heartbreaking that parents have lost young children to the flu, my heart goes out to those families," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "But I also want to say that we've got to protect our children now going forward, this is an epidemic that we have not seen in many years."

So the push is on for people to get themselves and their kids vaccinated. It can prevent the flu or lessen the symptoms.

The health department said test results confirmed the 8-year-old -- who was reported to have flu-like symptoms -- died from the influenza virus.

Amely Baez lived in the Lefrak City apartment development in the Elmhurst section of Queens. When she had trouble breathing, someone called 911.

RELATED: How to avoid catching the flu

She was rushed to the hospital, where she died at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy, and found that the "death indicates the circumstances and cause were natural."

No details have been released about the second child, other than saying it was a pediatric patient from New York City.

RELATED: How to tell the difference between the flu and a cold

More than 50 children have died from the flu across the country this season.

Last week there were more than 11,000 lab confirmed cases of the virus in New York state, a 50-percent increase from the week before.

The CDC says the peak of the flu season is not here yet, and that the season will not end until May.

The CDC lists the following as warning signs of flu in children.

--Fast breathing or trouble breathing
--Bluish skin color
--Not drinking enough fluids
--Not waking up or not interacting
--Being so irritable that the child does not want to be held
--Flu-like symptoms improve but then return with fever and worse cough
--Fever with a rash

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchild deathfluflu seasonflu deathLefrak CityQueensNew York CityElmhurst
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU
New technology helps track flu
8-year-old girl among 2 pediatric flu deaths confirmed in NYC
Flu outbreak closes 3 schools in NJ Monday
How to protect yourself from the flu at Super Bowl parties
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
New technology helps track flu
8-year-old girl among 2 pediatric flu deaths confirmed in NYC
New Jersey could be first state to ban menthol cigarettes
Flu outbreak closes 3 schools in NJ Monday
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Divers pull 11-year-old boy from icy pond in Queens
New York-bound Acela train separates at 125 mph
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warnings, advisories issued
Aspiring model fatally shot in head inside apartment
LI officer not guilty of all charges in felony assault case
2-year-old found frozen to death on porch
Charges reinstated against Amtrak engineer in deadly crash
Should subway farebeaters be prosecuted? Mayor, DA at odds
Show More
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
Video: Woman struggles with her killers outside gas station
Trump aide: Some immigrants 'too lazy' to sign up for DACA
Girl Scout sells 300 boxes of cookies in front of pot dispensary
Police chase ends with suspect's apparent suicide attempt
More News
Top Video
20 displaced as fire collapses apartments above storefront
Where to spot a celebrity in New York City
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Arie on Bekah not missing, Italy and hometown dates
More Video