HEALTH & FITNESS

Free hepatitis vaccinations in Westchester after restaurant scare

EMBED </>More Videos

A free clinic is being held after a hepatitis scare.

Eyewitness News
PORT CHESTER, New York (WABC) --
A free clinic is being held in Westchester County Saturday to vaccinate people against Hepatitis "A".

The clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Westchester County Center, 198 Central Park Avenue, in White Plains.

More than 1,700 people have already received preventive treatment after a scare at a local restaurant.

An employee at bartaco in Port Chester tested positive for the virus.

The Health Department vaccinated about 900 people on Thursday and 800 on Friday. The preventive treatment is for people who may have been exposed to the disease when they ate or drank at bartaco from October 14th through 23rd.

Preventive treatment will also be available by appointment only on Monday and Tuesday at the Health Department's White Plains clinic.

Advance registration for the county preventive clinic is highly recommended. To register, go to https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/?eventCountyID=60

If you do not have internet access or need more information, If you do not have internet access, call 211 or 1-800-899-1479 to register.

Restaurant patrons with exposure can also be treated by their own health care provider.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhepatitisrestaurantPort ChesterWestchester County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
In her own words: Where has Sade been?
Marijuana Halloween candy warning sparks controversy
Gala held to benefit ALS research at Chelsea Piers
LI hospital delivers four sets of twins in one day
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 injured, 1 critically, in wall collapse at building in Queens
Nassau County police to provide update on search for human remains
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain, wind for Sunday
Teen allegedly takes selfie after randomly punching man
Report: First charges filed in Mueller's Russia investigation
Rocks rain down on Midtown intersection
Third suspect identified in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
Man accused of driving drunk, hitting teen on skateboard
Show More
New York City College of Tech students build haunted house
Another Long Island mother fears for missing son
Neighborhood Eats at Pinch Chinese
NYC teacher accused of hitting student during class
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
More News
Top Video
Rocks rain down on Midtown intersection
Teen allegedly takes selfie after randomly punching man
New York City College of Tech students build haunted house
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video