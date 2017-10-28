Free hepatitis vaccinations in Westchester after restaurant scare

PORT CHESTER, New York (WABC) --A free clinic is being held in Westchester County Saturday to vaccinate people against Hepatitis "A".
The clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Westchester County Center, 198 Central Park Avenue, in White Plains.
More than 1,700 people have already received preventive treatment after a scare at a local restaurant.
An employee at bartaco in Port Chester tested positive for the virus.
The Health Department vaccinated about 900 people on Thursday and 800 on Friday. The preventive treatment is for people who may have been exposed to the disease when they ate or drank at bartaco from October 14th through 23rd.
Preventive treatment will also be available by appointment only on Monday and Tuesday at the Health Department's White Plains clinic.
Advance registration for the county preventive clinic is highly recommended. To register, go to https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/?eventCountyID=60
If you do not have internet access or need more information, If you do not have internet access, call 211 or 1-800-899-1479 to register.
Restaurant patrons with exposure can also be treated by their own health care provider.