'Gaming Disorder' to be recognized as mental health condition

'Gaming disorder' will be classified as a mental health condition. (WLS)

Playing video games too much and too often will soon be recognized as a mental health disorder.

Gaming Disorder will be added to the official list of diseases by the World Health Organization next year.

Symptoms include the inability to control when and how to play video games.

Another red flag is when someone picks games over other interests in life and keeps playing despite negative consequences.

The decision does not mean that playing games in itself is a problem.

However, experts say it should all be seen in the context -- where, why and how much someone plays.

Adding Gaming Disorder to the list means that it will be recognized by doctors and insurance companies.
