Head and Neck Cancer: What to Know, Who to Turn to for Help

A sore throat that just won't go away, frequent trouble swallowing or a change in voice - these could all be signs of head and neck cancer.

If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with this condition, turn to Atlantic Center for Head & Neck Surgery, part of the Leonard B. Kahn Head and Neck Cancer Institute.

We're highly-skilled to treat both cancerous and non-cancerous, or benign, tumors of the:

  • Head and neck
  • Larynx or voice box
  • Mouth and throat
  • Nasal cavity and sinuses
  • Neck lymph nodes
  • Salivary glands
  • Skin
  • Skull base
  • Thyroid and parathyroid


Although all cancers should be considered serious, the good news is that when detected early, most head and neck malignancies are curable. At Atlantic Center for Head & Neck Surgery, located at Carol G. Simon Cancer Center at Morristown Medical Center, we educate patients on their diagnosis and provide them with a broad range of treatments personalized to their needs.

In some cases, we may recommend radiation therapy, chemotherapy or immunotherapy. When necessary, we also perform minimally invasive procedures, including endoscopic and transoral robotic surgeries. Whatever the course of therapy, our goal is to restore normal function and give our patients the best chance at a cure.

Atlantic Center for Head & Neck Surgery is located at Carol G. Simon Cancer Center at Morristown Medical Center.
