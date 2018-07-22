HEALTH & FITNESS

Nassau County issues health advisory against bathing at 19 beaches

MINEOLA, New York (WABC) --
The Nassau County Department of Health is advising beach-goers against bathing Sunday at 19 beaches.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure following the heavy rainfall.

These beaches are known to be affected by stormwater runoff which causes the bacteria levels in the ocean to rise.

This result may exceed the New York State's standard for bathing water quality.

Listed below are the beaches that are affected.

14 North Shore Beaches within Nassau County:
Centre Island Sound - Bayville
Creek Club - Lattingtown
Lattingtown Beach - Lattingtown
Laurel Hollow Beach - Laurel Hollow
Morgan Sound - Glen Cove
North Hempstead Beach Park - Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club - Locust Valley
Pryibil Beach - Glen Cove
Ransom Beach - Bayville
Theodore Roosevelt Beach - Oyster Bay
Sea Cliff Village Beach - Sea Cliff
Soundside Beach - Bayville
Stehli Beach - Bayville
Tappen Beach - Glenwood Landing
5 South Shore Beaches within Nassau County:
Biltmore Beach Club - Massapequa
Hewlett Point Beach - East Rockaway
Island Park Beach - Island Park
Merrick Estates Civic Association - Merrick
Philip Healey Beach - Massapequa

The advisory will end on Monday, July 23rd at 7:00 a.m. unless there is more heavy rainfall or water samples indicate elevated bacteria levels.

For more information, the Nassau County Department of Health can be reached at (516) 227-9700.

