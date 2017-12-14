HEALTH & FITNESS

Health commissioner: Influenza prevalent in New York

NEW YORK --
The state Health Department says influenza is now prevalent in New York state, which means health care workers who haven't had a flu shot must wear procedural masks around patients.

Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker says everyone over 6 months old is encouraged to get a flu shot as soon as possible. He says the vaccine is especially important for people at high risk of complications from flu, including children under 2, pregnant women and adults over 65.

The agency says there have been over 1,800 confirmed cases of influenza in 54 counties and all boroughs of New York City. More than 600 required hospitalization.

Influenza season typically runs from October through May, often peaking in February.

To get your flu vaccine, check with your child's or your medical care provider. Adults (18 years and older) can go to a chain pharmacy or the many independent pharmacies that offer flu vaccine throughout the city.

For more information about where to get vaccinated in New York City, call 311, visit NYC.gov/flu for the Flu Vaccine Locator or text "flu" to 877877.
