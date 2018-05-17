One of the worst flu seasons in years is finally winding down.State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker says that for the first time since December 13th, the flu is no longer deemed an ongoing threat in New York State.Cases peaked in mid-February when there were more than 18,000 confirmed cases reported in just one week.Those numbers had fallen to below 460 as of last week.The flu was blamed for six pediatric deaths statewide this season.Overall, 128,000 lab-confirmed flu cases have been reported, with more than 23,000 people being hospitalized.----------