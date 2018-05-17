HEALTH & FITNESS

Health officials: Influenza no longer prevalent in New York

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
One of the worst flu seasons in years is finally winding down.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker says that for the first time since December 13th, the flu is no longer deemed an ongoing threat in New York State.

Cases peaked in mid-February when there were more than 18,000 confirmed cases reported in just one week.

Those numbers had fallen to below 460 as of last week.

The flu was blamed for six pediatric deaths statewide this season.

Overall, 128,000 lab-confirmed flu cases have been reported, with more than 23,000 people being hospitalized.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthflumedicalflu seasonNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Meet the man whose blood plasma saved millions of babies
World Health Organization vows to eliminate trans fats
NY, NJ officials warn of possible measles exposure
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Child and teacher killed, 43 hurt in NJ school bus crash
PHOTOS: School bus crash in Mount Olive
School employee found with young woman, sex toys, drugs
Woman killed by pack of 7 dachshund-terriers
Woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them
Gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing kids under 13
Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant goes viral
PD: Safety officer offered help to, assaulted women leaving bar
Show More
CT police officer stabbed in neck, woman in custody
Rudy Giuliani's vehicle struck by a pedicab in Manhattan
Mother injured in horrific Park Slope crash loses baby
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
More News