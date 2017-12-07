HEALTH & FITNESS

Children being offered free lead testing following failed NYCHA inspections

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Children in Brooklyn are being offered free lead testing in response to NYCHA's failure to conduct thousands of lead paint inspections.

State Senator Jesse Hamilton says every child under the age of six should be tested for lead poisoning, which can only be detected through a blood test.

For the rest of December and all of January, parents can take their children to Kamin Health - Crown Heights Urgent Care. It is located at 444 Lefferts Avenue.

The office is open between 4-11 p.m. on Saturdays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sundays and from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays.
