CANCER

Higher cancer rates reported on Staten Island, parts of Long Island

Darla Miles has the latest on the cancer study.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Cancer is now the second leading cause of death in New York State, and Albany is trying to do something about it.

Research shows several areas, including Staten Island in New York City and Long Island have much higher rates of cancer than other regions in the state.

Warren County has the highest rate of cancer in the state.

Wednesday, Governor Cuomo announced a new initiative to study these trends in the hopes of reversing them.

"A cancer diagnosis is the last thing anyone wants to hear from their doctor, and in order for New York to continue providing the very best care to help stomp out this deadly disease, we need to invest in necessary research and development to improve the way provide care," Governor Cuomo said in a news release.

The state is allocating $500,000 to conduct four regional stories, which is expected to have results in about a year.

Approximately 35,000 New Yorkers die every year from cancer.

