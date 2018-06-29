NEW YORK (WABC) --More than a million New York City school kids have access to free school lunch, but when school is out, they are not forgotten.
Just because it is summer does not mean kids have to go hungry.
"This free program ensures you're going to get the nutrition you need throughout the summer," says Iris Rodriguez-Rosa of NYC Parks.
Families took a break from splashing around to hear how multiple agencies are making it happen.
Local politicians are stepping up to ensure kids 18 and under will have healthy meals through August.
"New York should be to hunger what the New York Yankees are to baseball," says Richie Torres.
The American Dairy Association is part of the nutrition program.
"Get your body healthy, so when you grow up, you'll be leaders in your community," said Yankees Manager Aaron Boone.
Boone helped pass out the meals, too. There was a well-balanced menu with sandwiches, New York apples, carrots and milk.
Free summer meals are available in schools, libraries and pools.
The New York Yankees will be making more surprise appearances in the coming week in the Bronx.
