Doctors say you should be concerned about a new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods.
Videos and pictures have surfaced online of teenagers intentionally putting the pods in their mouth.
The detergent already comes in a child-resistant packaging to keep young children from swallowing them.
Doctors warn that burns can result from putting the pods in your mouth.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Warning: Kids putting detergent pods in mouth in viral challenge
HEALTH & FITNESS
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories