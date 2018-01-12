HEALTH & FITNESS

Warning: Kids putting detergent pods in mouth in viral challenge

ABC's Diane Macedo has more on the dangerous viral challenge involving Tide pods. (KTRK)

Doctors say you should be concerned about a new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods.

Videos and pictures have surfaced online of teenagers intentionally putting the pods in their mouth.

The detergent already comes in a child-resistant packaging to keep young children from swallowing them.

Doctors warn that burns can result from putting the pods in your mouth.

