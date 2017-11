There is a health scare in New Jersey where more than a dozen residents in three counties may have been exposed to a kitten with rabies.The exposures happened in Edison, Old Bridge and Hamilton Township in mid-November.The stray kitten, found and adopted in Edison, tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.The owner had brought the kitten to classes at Branford Hall Career Institute in Hamilton Township, a hospital in Middlesex County and a party in Old Bridge.