LEGIONNAIRES' DISEASE

New legionella outbreak reported at Bronx nursing home

Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) --
Yet another outbreak involving legionella bacteria has been reported in the tri-state area.

According to a spokesperson from the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, five residents tested positive for legionella bacteria last month.

The facility says each resident has received medication and is now feeling well and recovering.

State health officials say the nursing home has implemented water restrictions since the cases were discovered.

This latest outbreak comes after recent cases were reported at a nursing home in Croton-on-Hudson, in downtown Flushing, in Forest Hills, and Rego Park.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthlegionnaires' diseasenursing homeriverdalebronx newsnew york cityRiverdaleNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Legionnaires' death reported at Westchester nursing home
Health officials probe Legionnaires' cluster in Queens
Investigation underway into Legionnaires' outbreak at apartment building
2 cases of Legionnaires' disease reported at Queens building
LEGIONNAIRES' DISEASE
Legionnaires' death reported at Westchester nursing home
2 cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in Westchester
Health officials probe Legionnaires' cluster in Queens
12 cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in Queens
More legionnaires' disease
HEALTH & FITNESS
Suit: Lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
Legionnaires' death reported at Westchester nursing home
NJ law raising smoking age to 21 takes effect
2 cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in Westchester
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NYPD says it has credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein
Innocent man beaten after crash: 'It's just bad what they did'
'Veronica Mars' actor dead after jumping from LA building
7 On Your Side: 4 easy ways to raise holiday cash
Police: Man who burglarized restaurant, prepared meal arrested
1 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire inside Starbucks
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
GOP revises tax bill, makes it less generous to middle class
Show More
Traffic and transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon
Elite NYPD unit in charge of escorting marathon runners
School bus strike averted in Westchester County
Mother beaten in Bay Ridge: Police still looking for her killer
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on drag racing, DWI charges
More News
Photos
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos