RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) --Yet another outbreak involving legionella bacteria has been reported in the tri-state area.
According to a spokesperson from the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, five residents tested positive for legionella bacteria last month.
The facility says each resident has received medication and is now feeling well and recovering.
State health officials say the nursing home has implemented water restrictions since the cases were discovered.
This latest outbreak comes after recent cases were reported at a nursing home in Croton-on-Hudson, in downtown Flushing, in Forest Hills, and Rego Park.