It was a day unlike any other on Wednesday in the delivery room of a hospital on Long Island.Doctors at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola delivered four sets of twins in the span of six hours on October 25th.The busy day in the delivery room began at 8:44 a.m. when Brenda Alvarenga of Freeport gave birth to Ava. She was then followed one minute later by her sister Elena.This was followed over an hour later when Sarah and Elise, the children of Shanon and Anthony Rogone of East Rockaway, were born at 10:13 a.m. and 10:14 a.m.Alexa and McKenzi, the children of Darlene and Joe Sica of Floral Park, followed when they were born at 11:14 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.The last set of newborn twins for the day were Luke and Benjamin, parents of Catherine and Joseph Monez of Mineola, who were both born at 2:26 p.m.