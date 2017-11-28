  • LIVE VIDEO New Yorkers split $13 Million in lottery winnings
HEALTH & FITNESS

Left Ventricular Assist Devices making difference for heart failure sufferers

Each year, NewYork-Presbyterian implants more than 100 LVADs. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
More than 5 million people suffer from heart failure in the U.S., an estimated 156 of those die every day from advanced heart failure.

Twenty years ago, heart transplant was the only option; now, there's LVADs (left ventricular assist devices).

LVADs can serve as a temporary solution for patients waiting for a heart transplant or as ultimate treatment for those who aren't eligible for transplant.

Each year, NewYork-Presbyterian implants more than 100 LVADs. The main benefit from LVAD therapy is life.

Watch the video player above for more on LVAD treatment from doctors at NewYork-Presbyterian.
