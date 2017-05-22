HEALTH & FITNESS

California man dies after contracting botulism from gas station nachos

The family of a man battling a severe case of botulism after eating food at a Sacramento-area gas station says he has passed away. (GoFundMe)

WALNUT GROVE, California --
The family of a man battling a severe case of botulism after eating food at a Sacramento-area gas station says he has passed away.

Martin Galindo was one of five confirmed cases of the rare disease recently, all of which officials say appear to have come from nacho cheese sauce from the Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station in Walnut Grove.

Galindo is said to have passed away surrounded by his family, leaving behind a wife and two kids.

His family is said to be struggling to make ends meet and could use help during this difficult time. Click here to visit their GoFund Me page to make a donation.

People who ate prepared food, especially nacho cheese sauce, from the station between April 23 and May 5 and report symptoms should contact their medical provider immediately, the health department said.

