A man accused of taking part in a deadly butt injection in Manhattan last year has entered a guilty plea.Kevin Richardson pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and three counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, for his involvement in an injection that killed 31-year-old Latesha Bynum of Harlem.Richardson claims he was not inside the apartment on July 15, 2017, when his co-defendant Allison Spence allegedly injected Bynum with silicone.He faces four to 12 years in prison when he is sentenced May 24.The case against Spence, 44, is pending.Authorities say the 31-year-old Bynum died after receiving the injection at a building on 21st Street in Gramercy Park.She complained of dizziness and chest pains to officers responding to the 911 call before slipping into a coma.----------