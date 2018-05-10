HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --A man accused of taking part in a deadly butt injection in Manhattan last year has entered a guilty plea.
Kevin Richardson pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and three counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, for his involvement in an injection that killed 31-year-old Latesha Bynum of Harlem.
Richardson claims he was not inside the apartment on July 15, 2017, when his co-defendant Allison Spence allegedly injected Bynum with silicone.
He faces four to 12 years in prison when he is sentenced May 24.
The case against Spence, 44, is pending.
Authorities say the 31-year-old Bynum died after receiving the injection at a building on 21st Street in Gramercy Park.
She complained of dizziness and chest pains to officers responding to the 911 call before slipping into a coma.
